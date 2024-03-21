ZYC Energy unveils 5.12 kWh battery system

From pv magazine Australia

ZYC Energy said the Simpo 5000 BESS is an innovative solution for on-grid and off-grid applications. The lithium iron phosphate battery has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and is compatible with leading inverter brands in the Australian market such as Selectronic, Victron, SMA, Noark and Studer, Deye, and Luxpower.

“This compatibility ensures seamless integration with existing solar and energy storage systems, allowing users to leverage their preferred inverters while benefiting from the Simpo 5000’s advanced features,”said ZYC Energy.

The Simpo 5000 system measures 440 mm x 134 mm x 480 mm and weighs 44 kg. The battery’s scalability enables the combination of up to 64 units, resulting in a storage capacity of 327.6 kWh. There are two pre-wired cabinet options featuring either six or 10 units in parallel.

The storage system features automated set-up functionality, eliminating the need for app-based configurations.

“With quick installation procedures, users can start running the system within minutes, enhancing convenience and efficiency, especially for installers and end-users alike,” said ZYC Energy.

The Simpo 5000 is equipped with pre-wired DC busbars, and offers high C-rate performance, maximizing system power while minimizing battery size.

Popular content

“This feature is crucial for energy-intensive applications, enabling users to optimise their energy storage systems for efficiency and performance,” said ZYC Energy.

The battery, which reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles and comes with a 10-year warranty, features low-temperature-friendly technology that ensures optimal charging and discharging even in temperatures as low as -10 C.

ZYC Energy said it has established partnerships with distributors in Australia, include AC Solar Warehouse and RFI, to ensure customers have access to reliable service and technical assistance.

AC Solar Warehouse Managing Director Grant Behrendorff said the decision to partner with ZYC Energy to bring the Simpo 5000 range to the Australian market was an easy one.

“The company aligns with the quality and standard that our customers have come to expect,” he said. “The Simpo 5000 stands out as a premier solution for both our off-grid and on-grid customer base and the level of interest to date has been very encouraging.”