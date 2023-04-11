JinkoSolar announces it delivered 10GW of solar modules to clients in 2022

JinkoSolar reports that it delivered a total of 10GW of Tiger Neo modules to major customers in 2022, including developers, distributors, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) businesses. To date, the company has delivered nearly 150GW of solar modules globally by Q1 2023.

Last year, the company signed distribution agreements with many global players in the solar space, including Aldo Solar for the distribution of 600 MW N-type Tiger Neo Modules in Latin America. That agreement made Brazil the first market in Latin America to make JinkoSolar's new N-type modules available.

2023 starts with a launch

JinkoSolar opened the new year with the launch of its second generation Tiger Neo panel, featuring a range of sizes suitable not only for utilities, but also for commercial and industrial, as well as residential applications. The new Tiger Neo family includes three series with up to 445Wp for 54-cell, 615Wp for 72-cell, and 635Wp for 78-cell, along with module efficiency up to 22.27%, 23.23%, and 22.72% respectively. The next-generation modules offer higher power with ultra-high efficiency and a further optimized temperature co-efficiency down to -0.29%/℃.

The company reports that the panels achieve a higher rear-side generation with up to an 85% bifacial factor and allow for 15-20% more yield compared to conventional bifacial panels. The Tiger Neo line – which comes with a 30-year warranty – offers leading-edge reliability over its 15-year lifespan, as well as a hassle-free operation and maintenance experience thanks to its 1% initial-year degradation and 0.4% linear degradation.

JinkoSolar also recently set a new company record, achieving a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.4% for its 182-mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell. This result, which breaks the company’s previous record of 26.1% set in October 2022, has been independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology, China (“NIM”).

Progress on corporate sustainability

JinkoSolar’s accomplishments as a green manufacturer received high praise in 2022, with Forbes China including the company on its 2022 list of Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies. It also won the Harvard Business Review Global Chinese Edition’s “ESG Innovator of 2022” award. PV Evolution Labs recognized JinkoSolar as a Top Performer in its 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, and Ernst & Young named the manufacturer as a Sustainability Awards 2022 Outstanding Company of the Year.

ESG projects will remain important for JinkoSolar in 2023, as it was the first solar company to pass the 50% renewable-powered mark in 2022, and it is now working toward 60% by the end of 2023. This achievement includes its 12 manufacturing factories in four countries — including China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United States, which run on a mix of hydro, solar, and wind energy it has developed or purchased.