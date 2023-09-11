REC launches 470 W heterojunction solar panel with 22.6% efficiency

Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC has developed residential solar modules based on its Alpha heterojunction cell technology.
“With this newest pioneering product, based on the advanced heterojunction cell technology (HJT), REC continues to enable customers to maximize the output of their rooftop installations,” the company said, noting that the new panels are the most powerful residential products it has developed.
The REC Alpha Pure-RX Series is available in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 450 W to 470 W, and efficiencies of 21.6% to 22.6%. They are made with 80 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.
The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 65.1 V and 65.6 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 8.81 A to 8.95 A. All three versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 1,728 mm × 1,205 mm × 30 mm and a weight of 23.2 kg.
These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius. They feature a 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, a black polymer backsheet, and an anodized aluminum frame.
The manufacturer provides a 20-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. Additionally, the module series qualifies for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, offering up to 25 years of coverage for product, performance, and labor, with a guaranteed power output of at least 92% in the 25th year.
