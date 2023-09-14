Distributed-generation solar tops 10.4 GW in Brazil

From pv magazine Brasil
Brazil reached 10.4 GW of installed capacity from distributed-generation solar at the end of August, according to new data from Aneel, the Brazilian energy regulator. This capacity represents around 5.2% of the country's total electricity mix, which currently stands at 195.6 GW.
The distributed-generation segment in Brazil includes all PV systems up to 5 MW in size. These installations are entitled to sell surplus power to the grid under a net-metering scheme.
So far this year, developers deployed 446,900 distributed generation systems with a combined capacity of 5.3 GW.
The state with the highest installed capacity in distributed solar generation is São Paulo, with 339,000 systems and 3.2 GW installed, followed by Minas Gerais with 256,000 systems and 3.1 GW and Rio Grande do Sul with 271,000 systems. In total, eight states have more than 1 GW of installed distributed-generation capacity, with Bahía being the last to join the group.
Including the centralized generation segment, which includes all PV plants over 5 MW, the country has reached 33.6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity.
